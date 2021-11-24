BEAUFORT — Two people were injured, one severely, and transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City after a wreck Tuesday night near the intersection of Highway 70 and Turner Street in Beaufort.
Beaufort Police Capt. Joel Marino said Wednesday morning the accident occurred at about 9:42 p.m. near the Turner Street bridge.
According to the town police department’s report, which was incomplete as of Wednesday morning, Michel Jurow of Gloucester was driving a Toyota passenger car east on Highway 70 when Hannah Minter of Morehead City, driving a Honda sedan, turned right onto the highway off Turner Street. The car driven by Ms. Jurow collided with the rear of the vehicle driven by Ms. Minter, Capt. Marino said.
Ms. Jurow, the driver listed in the report as severely injured, was initially pinned in the Toyota, according to Capt. Marino, but was helped out of the vehicle by a passerby.
The department has charged Ms. Jurow with reckless driving, the captain added.
The Beaufort Rescue Squad transported both drivers to the hospital.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
