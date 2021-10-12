Carteret County reports 3 more COVID deaths Tuesday, including resident in 20s

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department received three more confirmed reports of deaths caused by COVID-19 Tuesday, including a resident who was in their 20s and two residents in their 50s.
The county announced the deaths in a news release Tuesday afternoon. With the latest deaths, Carteret County has had 86 residents die directly from complications associated with COVID-19.
The release does not state whether any of those reported deceased Tuesday had underlying health conditions or if they were vaccinated against COVID-19.
“The staff at the Carteret County Health Department offers our deepest sympathies to everyone experiencing the loss of a loved one, a friend, or neighbor from COVID-19,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 13 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Carteret Health Care, compared to 12 patients being treated at the facility Monday.
Active cases of COVID-19 were also up slightly compared to Monday, with 183 reported by the health department Tuesday afternoon. Overall, the county added 26 new cases to its total for 8,204 cases confirmed in Carteret County since March 2020.
