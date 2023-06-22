CHERRY POINT — The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps will hold an open house on Tuesday, July 27 from 5-7 p.m. to provide information about the military’s offer to sample drinking water wells near Bogue Field off Highway 24 for PFAS.
The session will be at the Cape Carteret an Aquatic and Wellness Center, also known as the GYM, on Taylor Notion Road in Cape Carteret.
PFAS – Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances – might be present in the drinking wells because of past use of firefighting foam and materials that contain them at Bogue Field, an auxiliary landing strip and training facility in the town of Bogue.
The Navy and Marine Corps are working with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Carteret County Health Department on the project.
To make an appointment, call 877-622-6483.
The Navy and Marine Corps are committed to keeping the public informed about water sampling.
For more information, go to www.NavFac.Navy.Mil/MCASCherryPoint
