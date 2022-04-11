BEAUFORT — With 24% of students enrolled in the Carteret County school system military dependents, educators are celebrating April as Month of the Military Child.
During their April 5 meeting, County Board of Education members unanimously approved a resolution recognizing the month, which is observed nationally.
In addition, they proclaimed April 8 as Purple Up! Day, asking staff to wear purple to honor the 1,897 military-connected students attending county public schools. That number represents nearly a quarter of the 7,884 students in the county school system.
Among the county’s military students, 570 have fathers currently serving on active duty, and 69 have mothers currently serving on active duty, according to the district’s public information officer Jennifer Johnson.
Broad Creek Middle School is among county schools with a large military population. About 40% of the school’s enrollment, representing 250 students, have a military connection.
“These students are a diverse and courageous group that contribute to our school’s success,” Lynn Jones, military family life counselor at BCMS, said. “The students are a direct reflection of the makeup of our local communities in North Carolina, as we have one of the largest active duty military populations in the U.S. In addition, many military retirees continue to contribute to our local communities after their service and make NC home.”
To celebrate and show support for the school’s military students, the front of BCMS is lined with small military flags representing each student and the branches of service they represent. Ms. Jones said the school has also invited the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band to perform at the school Monday, April 25.
Like other county schools with a high military student population, Ms. Jones said BCMS offers a military family life counselor to provide confidential, nonmedical counseling and support to students and their families. This is designed to complement existing resources in the community.
In addition, the school offers a Student 2 Student program, which connects new students with current students.
“These current students take new and upcoming students on tours of the school and assist them in making a smooth transition,” Ms. Jones said.
Because of the high military student presence in the county school system, all county schools offer programs to assist military students and their families. The district’s efforts have been recognized.
The school system is among 10 in the state honored by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction earlier this month for their support of military-related students and families during the 2021-22 academic year. The district received the State Superintendent’s Purple Star District Award for the second consecutive year. The award is given to districts where all of the schools qualify for Purple Star designations for outstanding support of military families.
Each school qualified for the Purple Star designation displays a bright purple banner on campus.
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said in an email April 7 he is grateful to have such a large military student population in the county.
“It is an absolute honor to serve the students, staff and families of those who serve our country in the armed forces,” he said. “Our schools work diligently to understand the unique needs and nuances of what it means to be a student or a staff member in a military family, and we strive to meet those needs and serve these families well. We are very proud to be a part of a strong system of support in Carteret County.”
