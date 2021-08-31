CARTERET COUNTY — Atlantic Elementary, Beaufort Middle, Broad Creek Middle, Morehead City Primary and White Oak Elementary schools recently received supplies for an outdoor learning space, counting devices and more thanks to a donation from UScellular.
After a year of challenges on students and teachers due to the coronavirus pandemic, UScellular donated $38,700 toward 251 science, technology, engineering and math, STEM, projects for North Carolina teachers and their students.
Nationwide, UScellular donated $100,000 to DonorsChoose, an education nonprofit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors. To take an active role in addressing equity and gaps in STEM education, UScellular’s funds went to schools where a majority of the students were from low-income households.
In May, UScellular surveyed parents regarding their children’s learning during the pandemic. The company reports the results showed:
· Half of parents thought remote learning negatively impacted their child’s learning.
· One in four parents felt their child needed tutoring over the summer.
· Nearly 50% of parents were interested in extra assistance for their child.
To address the need for extra summer assistance, 10% of UScellular’s overall donation went to summer school STEM projects.
