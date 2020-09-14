Tropical systems forecast to continue affecting coast this week

NEWPORT — Local forecasters continue to expect Hurricane Paulette to affect the North Carolina coast this week, with swells and life-threatening rip currents.
The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport issued a tropical weather briefing Monday noting increasing swell from Paulette is expected to reach the coast at the high-tide cycle Monday night and again Tuesday morning. The greatest effects are expected on the east-facing beaches on the Outer Banks, with minor overwash possible elsewhere.
Paulette has already brought rain to the Carteret County area. According to records from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network – a volunteer organization of weather observers that provides data to the NWS – Sunday’s rain event resulted in Carteret County receiving 0.02 to 3.45 inches of rainfall, the highest amount recorded at a site on Beechwood Drive in the Brandywine Bay subdivision in Morehead City.
“High risk for rip currents will continue Tuesday, with very rough surf,” the NWS said in the briefing. “A higher-than-normal astronomical tide may again produce elevated water levels Wednesday and Thursday.”
NWS warning coordination meteorologist Erik Heden said in an interview Monday with the News-Times the strongest waves are forecast on the Outer Banks, north of Cape Lookout National Seashore.
“Our strongest waves (in Carteret County), will be tonight and tomorrow,” he said.
While the weather is otherwise expected to be pleasant Tuesday, Mr. Heden stressed there’s also a high risk of rip currents, strong currents of water that flow perpendicular to shorelines and can drag even the strongest swimmers out to sea.
Ocean overwash and beach erosion are forecast, especially at high tide. The NWS expects this will affect travel along Highway 12.
Paulette isn’t the only tropical system currently active. According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 2 p.m. Monday there are no less than five active systems: Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene, Hurricane Sally, Tropical Storm Teddy and Tropical Storm Vicky.
While North Carolina is experiencing effects from Paulette as of Monday, Mr. Heden said as of Monday only Sally – located over the Gulf of Mexico Monday afternoon – is forecast to also affect the state, though it’s still early in some of the storm systems’ lifespans.
“There may be some indirect impacts,” Mr. Heden said. “We might see a little rain from Sally and a cold front late in the week.”
He said this may be a good time for coastal residents to make sure they’ve finished their hurricane plans and storm kits. Information on hurricane preparedness is available from the NWS online at weather.gov/mhx/hurricaneprep.
