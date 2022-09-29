BEAUFORT - The newly established Beaufort Airport Authority board gathered Sept. 22 at the Michael J. Smith Field administration building for its monthly meeting.
Normally consisting of seven members who are appointed for two-year terms, the current board is composed of six members: Charles "Bucky" Oliver, Pat Joyce, Randall Ramsey, Roy Graham, Robin Comer and John Floyd.
The seventh position, usually the board's treasurer, officially remains vacant. County commissioners appointed Jim Falwell to the position Sept. 19, though he has not yet been sworn in.
At its September meeting, the board discussed goings-on of the airport and heard a presentation from Jeff Deaton who was seeking to extend his hanger lease until 2042.
There were no committee reports at the meeting, though the airport's financial statement was made available to the public.
The statement shows total assets of the Capital Fund Balance Sheet as of Aug. 31 were $1,451,943.90.
Total expenses for the multi-year plan concerning a hangar replacement project currently sit at $5,361,490.37, $928,866.60 above their budget of $4,987,471.
The board also considered the topic of applying dredged ocean sediment to the airport's shoreline to restore the eroding wetlands. If the board agrees, an assessment of the current vulnerability of the airport's coastal infrastructure and marsh could be completed by August 2023, with plans for the project being finalized sometime in 2025.
The board's next meeting will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27.
