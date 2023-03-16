EMERALD ISLE — After a public hearing Tuesday night, Emerald Isle commissioners took no action on a proposed ordinance amendment that would loosen restrictions on locations of satellite merchants, including food trucks.
The hearing was part of the commission’s regular monthly session in the meeting room beside the police department off Highway 58. No action had been expected.
Town planning director Michelle Eitner, in a memo to the board, said commissioners during their January budget planning work session had directed staff to research ordinance amendment possibilities for expanded satellite merchant activity in Emerald Isle.
During the Feb. 14 board of commissioners’ meeting, members indicated they favored an option for regulation that allows private property owners within specific zoning districts and property use types to have the flexibility to allow satellite merchants on their property.
Food truck operators supported the measure during the hearing Tuesday night, but many restaurant owners and employees opposed the change, saying it would hurt their businesses, which already struggle to stay open, especially in the offseason.
Chris Johns, who has operated RuckerJohns in the Emerald Plaza shopping center, said he didn’t oppose food trucks but said small business owners, such as restaurateurs, already face tough competition and urged the board and staff to carefully consider “what’s best for Emerald Isle and out guests.”
Mike Russell of Snapperz urged the board to consider potential impacts on employees if there is more competition from more food trucks in more locations.
Elizabeth Shepard of Shepard Barbecue, a relatively new but very popular restaurant, noted that on March 11, the day of the Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s festival, there were many food trucks in town and her business was off 44 percent in sales despite an estimated 50,000 people attending the festival.
Travis Burt, owner of Caribsea, one of the town’s most upscale restaurants, said the restaurant industry is always a tough one and said the Covid 19 pandemic “crushed us” and the restaurant needs a good season to make some of the money back.
But food truck operators said they don’t think they have that much impact on restaurants.
Rick Capone, owner of the Taste of Philly food truck, said that while he doesn’t want to see the town overrun by food trucks, he supports some loosening of the restrictions on where they be located.
Town Commissioner Mark Taylor said everyone needs to work together for the best for the town, its businesses and the visitors. He supported a suggestion that a committee be formed – with adequate representation of all concerned – to discuss ways to move forward.
Commissioners Steve Finch, Jamie Vogel and Jim Normile agreed the town needs to proceed carefully.
“We have some work to do,” Normile said. “I don’t think there’s any rush. We will all work together.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
