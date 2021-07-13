Cape Carteret draws big crowd with first Crystal Coast Watermelon Festival

CAPE CARTERET — Bogue Sound watermelons were missing but fun was abundant Saturday at the Crystal Coast Watermelon Festival at Cape Carteret Community Park off Dolphin Street.
Parking lots along Highway 24 within walking distance of town hall were jammed from shortly after the festival started at 3 p.m., and town manager Zach Steffey said he believed a couple thousand people would filter through the food trucks and arts and crafts booths by the time things shut down around 8 p.m.
Clearly, seeds were planted for future iterations of what town officials want to be an annual event, Bogue Sound melons or not.
Melons were there – the town had 90 of them and sold them for $10 apiece – thanks to R&H produce, which supplies most roadside stands and markets in the area, according to town clerk Heather Leffingwell.
“They are ‘Crystal Coast’ watermelons,” said Mr. Steffey, who explained that while the famous and delectable Bogue Sound variety is usually available by July 4, they hadn’t reached harvest size in time for the festival.
“They’re still very good,” he said of the melons on hand, “and I think $10 is a good price because they’re pretty big.”
Mr. Steffey, while flying a drone, said he was surprised at the size of the crowds and credited town staffers, especially Barbara Owen, for their organizational skills in putting it all together.
“I think it’s going really well, especially for the first time,” Mr. Steffey said about 4 p.m. “We knew we’d do pretty good, because we had a lot of interaction on our Facebook page. The weather is beautiful, and people were just ready to get out and have fun.”
The weather was beautiful, but hot, in the mid- to upper-80s, and cold drinks and Italian ice were selling briskly.
Several vendors – there were about 50 of them – said they were happy with arts and crafts sales, and there were lines at most booths, where merchants were selling T-shirts, jewelry, wooden decorations and more.
Dale Baquer, head of the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol, was selling tye-dyed sea turtle T-shirts to promote awareness of the group’s efforts to protect the creatures and said sales had been good.
Children and adults were playing cornhole, leashed dogs frolicked and Mayor Will Baker was onstage singing with his band, The Will and Tony Show, quipping about the need for a seed-spitting contest.
By 4:15, Ms. Leffingwell, in the melon sales tent, said 30 to 40 had been sold.
Deb Lewis of Virginia, staying in Emerald Isle on vacation, said she hadn’t been able to drag her husband away from Bogue Inlet Pier, but was glad she came with their two children, ages 6 and 8.
“I told my husband you don’t catch nothing on the pier in the middle of the afternoon, but he’s with his brother he hasn’t seen in a year and I don’t think they really care about catching anything,” she said.
“Anyway, this is a lot of fun, even though it’s hot,” Ms. Lewis said of the fest. “We asked our rental company what there was to do today, and they suggested this.”
The visitor said she’d bought a few ‘trinkets” for her children, a late lunch from one of the 10 or so food trucks and a watermelon to eat later with fresh seafood from a local market, unless the husband “catches something good.”
Leslie Parks of Ohio, also on vacation, drove to the festival from Indian Beach and was buying frozen yogurt for herself, her husband and four children, ages 6 to 13, from a stand operated by Fuzzy Peach, a business in Carteret Crossing Shopping Center.
“This’ll go down good on a hot day,” she said. “Not as good as a beer, but I understand it’s a family event, and it’s a good one. The music is pretty much appropriate for all ages and the kids are having fun. Two of them learned how to play cornhole.”
Town Commissioner Jeff Waters was on hand and said he was proud of Mr. Steffey and the staff for coming up with the idea for the festival and organizing it so well.
“It’s turned out to be awesome, a beautiful day,” he said.
Former Commissioner Charlie Evans said it was the best and most well-attended of a number of festivals the town has organized in recent years, which focused on seasons, such as fall and spring.
“It was a great idea,” he said.
Although it was difficult to find a place to park and the number of attendees caught him a bit by surprise, Cape Carteret Police Chief Bill McKinney said, “We’re handling it. It’s a good problem to have.”
Most drivers appeared able to find parking spaces either at First Citizens Bank or at Cape Carteret Baptist Church off Highway 24, but some circled for a long time, looking.
Net proceeds from the sale of watermelons will be used to help the town cover the cost of the bands. Vendors were not charged a fee to participate.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
