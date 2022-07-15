Carteret County deputies, on Friday, arrested Matthew Thomas McGhee, 38, of Nine Foot Road, Newport, on charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department, Mr. McGhee was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, which was conducted by detectives with the Sheriff’s Office ICAC Unit. Evidence and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized.
Mr. McGhee was charged with two counts of Third-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and is being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $11,500 secured bond and is scheduled for an initial appearance on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.