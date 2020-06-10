There were a lot of questions about how this year’s Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament could operate considering Governor Coopers restrictive mandates on crowds and activities.
While many other tournaments have been cancelled and other events severely pared down, the Big Rock Tournament board of directors decided to be proactive and show a way where no other tournaments could. The result is an almost record setting number of entrants and a record setting purse - $3.3 million.
Previous editorials have documented the lack of leadership on the part of state leaders and the governor as state businesses have run aground due to the financial and social hardship caused by severe mandated restrictions to flatten the pandemic curve. So it is refreshing to see an organization such as the Big Rock Tournament successfully navigating around these difficulties.
This year’s tournament is setting more than a record- it is setting an example. Welcome fisherman and thank you tournament board members.
