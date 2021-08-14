Power outage affects thousands in Carteret County Saturday morning

MOREHEAD CITY — At 8:27 a.m. Saturday, Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative reported on its webpage 7,806 customers were without power in the Carteret County. Additionally, Duke Energy Carolinas reported about 4,000 outages.
The outage was along the Highway 70 corridor from Morehead City north to Havelock and along Highway 24 to close to the Cape Carteret.
Estimated restoration times were originally as late as 11:30 a.m. Saturday, but all CCEC customers had power restored by 9:39 a.m., according to the website, while Duke Energy’s website showed no outages in the county by 10 a.m.
In a text message to customers, Duke Energy said the outage was caused by damage to major power lines. The company did not say what caused the damage.
CCEC repair crews found damage to a lightning arrestor on its transformer at the Newport substation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.