ATLANTIC BEACH - Sun-soaked beachgoers caught a wave of musical euphoria this past weekend in Atlantic Beach.
The ninth annual Beach Music Festival concluded on a high note with a remarkable turnout on Saturday, May 20 at The Circle.
The festival was free to attend and saw its biggest crowd gather along the Atlantic Beach boardwalk Saturday afternoon, according to Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper.
Thousands of music enthusiasts, beach bums and salty shaggers flocked to the shoreline from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to enjoy a lineup of five bands.
The artists on stage this year included Gary Lowder & Smokin' Hot, The Band of Oz, Jim Quick & Coastline, I-42 Band and The Mighty Saints of Soul.
Cooper expressed satisfaction with the event, stating the town always tries to schedule the event the Saturday before Memorial Day weekend to attract visitors and support local businesses.
Apart from the live music, festivalgoers were treated to the culinary delights of food trucks located near the main stage, including Dank Burrito, Sunset Slush of AB, La Cocina Del Coqui and Newport Vikings BBQ.
As parking around The Circle quickly hit capacity Saturday, free shuttles were available from various parking lots near the festival grounds.
Attendee Hillary Scott explained she drove from Greenville to stay the weekend with friends and couldn't resist joining in the festivities once her feet hit the sand.
"We knew the festival was happening, but we had no idea it would be this big," Scott said. "There are people absolutely everywhere. What a great way to spend the day."
In the leadup to the festival, sponsors of the event were invited to an exclusive business after-hours gathering Wednesday, May 17, featuring a special performance by The Embers at the Doubletree by Hilton.
On May 19, a sponsor's reception took place at the Memories Beach Club for further socializing and connecting.
Planning for next year's event is already in the works with a date tentatively set for May 18, 2024, according to town staff.
