Active COVID-19 cases down to 25 Monday in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY — Active COVID-19 cases fell over the weekend in Carteret County and hospitalizations remained the same, the County Health Department reported Monday.
Health officials have confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, with 25 active cases as of Monday afternoon. The county has recorded 5,013 total known cases since March 2020, with 4,935 people recovered and 53 dead.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City continued a week-long streak Monday with one reported COVID-related hospitalization.
The county is offering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 years and older by calling the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2, to schedule an appointment. Residents can also visit myspot.nc.gov to find local pharmacies and other providers offering the vaccine.
