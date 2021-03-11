Morehead City Council approves dog park plans

MOREHEAD CITY — Thanks to an affirmative vote by the Morehead City Council Tuesday evening, the municipality is moving forward with plans to establish a dog park at the northern end of Rotary Park.
The city council, which convened for its regular monthly meeting Tuesday at the municipal building, previously discussed Rotary as the potential spot for a dog park during a workshop meeting March 2. At that meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs laid out the plan for council to consider.
The idea, as Mr. Riggs reiterated Tuesday, is to fence off a roughly 100-by-100-foot grassy area for the dog park, the first in the city, to be located toward the north end of Rotary Park, near the wetlands. Rotary Park is part of the Morehead City sports complex, which also includes Big Rock Stadium and is located off Mayberry Loop Road near N 20th Street.
The dog park will feature separate areas for large and small dogs, as well as a staging area with a series of gates leading into the park. Other amenities will include dog waste stations and benches, and Mr. Riggs said there are plans to level out the ground and clean up some of the brush to make it suitable for dogs and their humans to safely run around.
“The one thing we did not include, because at the time we were thinking it was going to be at Piney Park, we did not include water access, but that could be easily done because we have water at (Rotary Park),” he added.
Mr. Riggs originally budgeted up to $10,000 for the project, of which $6,500 is in the form of grants from the Carteret County Association of REALTORS and the Brandt Animal Foundation. The council decided to up the budget to $13,500 in order to have water access at the park when it opens.
“We don’t need to wait for phase two for water, we need to go ahead and plan for it in phase one,” Councilman Bill Taylor said, with agreement from other council members. “…I don’t want it to wait, when we open the gate, the puppies should have water.”
Mr. Riggs said he’d work with Public Works Director Daniel Williams on extending water access to the dog park. With the council voting 5-0 in favor of moving ahead with the project, Mr. Riggs said he’d get started on the legwork and hopes to open the dog park within a few months.
In other business Tuesday, the city council:
- Approved a $5,000 grant application to the N.C. Coastal Federation to conduct a pilot shoreline stabilization project on the eastern tip of Sugarloaf Island using a manufactured oyster reef sill in partnership with Sandbar Oyster Co. If approved for the grant, Morehead City’s contribution to the project would total about $1,200, and city officials intend to formulate a comprehensive plan addressing erosion at Sugarloaf Island.
- Approved renewing City Manager Ryan Eggleston’s employment contract for an additional three years. The council held a closed session to discuss the contract renewal prior to the regular meeting Tuesday.
- Heard various project updates and discussed a sidewalk project that’s been ongoing along Friendly Road and is now substantially complete. Some council members said they were unaware of the sidewalk project, which exceeded the budgeted cost by about $75,000 and want to be better informed of similar projects in the future.
The council also approved the consent agenda for the meeting, which included the following items:
- Approved minutes from the Feb. 2 city council workshop, Feb. 9 regular council meeting and Feb. 16 budget planning retreat.
- Accepted the finance director’s report and tax collector’s report.
- Accepted notice of tax overpayments in the amount of $1,884.27 for the month of February.
- Approved requests for refunds of tax overpayments in the amount of $281.41 for February.
- Accepted contingency budget amendment report.
- Adopted budget amendments 2021-05, 2021-06, 2021-07 and 2021-08.
- Approved submittal of 2020 delinquent real estate and personal property tax lists and authorized tax collector to post an advertisement of the delinquent tax list.
- Adopted resolution endorsing the annual Reelin’ for Research fishing tournament and authorizing action necessary for event to be held Friday, April 30 to Saturday, May 1.
