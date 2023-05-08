MOREHEAD CITY — Several Carteret Community College (CCC) students, staff and faculty, as well as a citizen, are being honored for outstanding achievement during the 2022-23 academic year with awards. The recipients will be recognized during an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. on May 11 in the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
This will be followed May 12 with commencement exercises, which will begin at 4 p.m. in the civic center.
As for students receiving awards, they are:
Academic Excellence Award: Norah Patterson.
Arts and Science Outstanding Student in Sociology: Angus Withee.
Associate Degree Nursing Outstanding Student: Michelle K. McGaha.
Associate in Arts Outstanding Students: Hannah Rodriguez and Sabrina Huneycutt.
Associate in Engineering Outstanding Student: Cameron Zachary.
Associate in Fine Arts Outstanding Student: Diana Harrington.
Associate in Science Outstanding Student: Caitlin Mahnke.
Business Administration Outstanding Student: Stephanie Hillsgrove.
CCC Foundation High School Equivalency Award: Zachary Michael Maroules.
Cosmetology Student of Excellence Award: Keaisha Barnard.
Culinary Arts Outstanding Student: Rosanna Secchi.
Dallas Herring Achievement Award Nomination: Mya Pope.
Emergency Medical Science Exemplary Student: Lindsay Lewis.
Esthetics Student of Excellence Award: Nicolle Santiago-Molina.
Governor Robert Scott Leadership Nomination: Anthony Pile.
Human Services Technology Exceptional Student: Jacika Poisel.
Information Technology Outstanding Student: Shana Tamminga.
Manicuring Student of Excellence Award: Christina Escamilla.
Office Technology Outstanding Student: Finette Smith.
Outstanding Respiratory Therapy Student by Carteret Health Care: Emileigh Salter.
Paralegal Technology Graduate of the Year: Colleen Thomas.
Parker Mathematics Scholarship Endowment: Nicholas Pratt III.
Photographic Technology Student of the Year: Aileen Bauerlin.
Radiography Outstanding Student: Savannah Salter.
Respiratory Therapy Leadership Award: Samantha Cavanagh.
Teacher Preparation Outstanding Student: Ashley Swisher-Arnold.
Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) Adult Grant Recipient: Mauricio Coca Jr.
Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act Youth Grant Recipient: Peyton Stephens.
Faculty, staff and civic awards recipients were:
A+ in Teaching: Kathryn Coyle.
Excellence in Teaching: Robert Harris.
Meritorious Service Award (Faculty): Sherri Taylor.
Meritorious Service Award (Staff): Luther Curtis.
Staff Person of the Year Award: Kyle McMilleon.
Student Nominated Faculty of the Year: Lauren Seymour.
Dr. Joseph T. Barwick Civic Award: resident Janet Eshleman.
