Carteret Community College announced students, faculty, staff and a resident who will receive awards for outstanding performance for the 2022-23 academic year. They will be recognized during an awards ceremony May 11 in the Crystal Coast Civic Center. The college will then hold commencement exercises May 12 in the civic center. (Cheryl Burke photo)

MOREHEAD CITY — Several Carteret Community College (CCC) students, staff and faculty, as well as a citizen, are being honored for outstanding achievement during the 2022-23 academic year with awards. The recipients will be recognized during an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. on May 11 in the Crystal Coast Civic Center.

This will be followed May 12 with commencement exercises, which will begin at 4 p.m. in the civic center.

As for students receiving awards, they are:

  • Academic Excellence Award: Norah Patterson.

  • Arts and Science Outstanding Student in Sociology: Angus Withee.

  • Associate Degree Nursing Outstanding Student: Michelle K. McGaha.

  • Associate in Arts Outstanding Students: Hannah Rodriguez and Sabrina Huneycutt.

  • Associate in Engineering Outstanding Student: Cameron Zachary.

  • Associate in Fine Arts Outstanding Student: Diana Harrington.

  • Associate in Science Outstanding Student: Caitlin Mahnke.

  • Business Administration Outstanding Student: Stephanie Hillsgrove.

  • CCC Foundation High School Equivalency Award: Zachary Michael Maroules.

  • Cosmetology Student of Excellence Award: Keaisha Barnard.

  • Culinary Arts Outstanding Student: Rosanna Secchi.

  • Dallas Herring Achievement Award Nomination: Mya Pope.

  • Emergency Medical Science Exemplary Student: Lindsay Lewis.

  • Esthetics Student of Excellence Award: Nicolle Santiago-Molina.

  • Governor Robert Scott Leadership Nomination: Anthony Pile.

  • Human Services Technology Exceptional Student: Jacika Poisel.

  • Information Technology Outstanding Student: Shana Tamminga.

  • Manicuring Student of Excellence Award: Christina Escamilla.

  • Office Technology Outstanding Student: Finette Smith.

  • Outstanding Respiratory Therapy Student by Carteret Health Care: Emileigh Salter.

  • Paralegal Technology Graduate of the Year: Colleen Thomas.

  • Parker Mathematics Scholarship Endowment: Nicholas Pratt III.

  • Photographic Technology Student of the Year: Aileen Bauerlin.

  • Radiography Outstanding Student: Savannah Salter.

  • Respiratory Therapy Leadership Award: Samantha Cavanagh.

  • Teacher Preparation Outstanding Student: Ashley Swisher-Arnold.

  • Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) Adult Grant Recipient: Mauricio Coca Jr.

  • Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act Youth Grant Recipient: Peyton Stephens.

Faculty, staff and civic awards recipients were:

  • A+ in Teaching: Kathryn Coyle.

  • Excellence in Teaching: Robert Harris.

  • Meritorious Service Award (Faculty): Sherri Taylor.

  • Meritorious Service Award (Staff): Luther Curtis.

  • Staff Person of the Year Award: Kyle McMilleon.

  • Student Nominated Faculty of the Year: Lauren Seymour.

  • Dr. Joseph T. Barwick Civic Award: resident Janet Eshleman.

