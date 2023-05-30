ATLANTIC BEACH - With hurricane season on the horizon, Atlantic Beach property and business owners are reminded to locate their Hurricane Reentry Passes to ensure a smooth return to the area in the event of an evacuation.
The passes allow property owners priority reentry into Atlantic Beach following an evacuation to assess their properties and ensure safety after storms or hurricanes.
If a pass is misplaced or lost, residents, business owners and long-term renters with an active lease can purchase a replacement pass for $25 at town hall from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
If a pass becomes torn, worn or damaged, it can be replaced free of charge by surrendering the old pass.
Residents who own mobile homes or boats but do not list them for Atlantic Beach taxes must file their property for taxes at the county and provide proof of filing with the parcel/account number before obtaining passes.
For convenience, reentry permits can be purchased online by property owners, business owners or long-term renters. All online permits will be mailed.
To authorize someone else to purchase a permit on behalf of a property owner, a notarized attestation form is required.
Proof of homeownership, business ownership or a long-term rental agreement is required. However, no permits will be issued or mailed within 48 hours of an approaching storm.
The Emergency Operations Plan for Multi-Hazards, including provisions for access and reentry to Bogue Banks after severe storms or hurricanes, was unanimously approved by the town council on Feb. 23, 2009 and modified July 1, 2018.
The N.C. Highway Patrol will monitor the high-rise bridge and restrict travel across it when wind speeds pose a safety risk.
Additional information on obtaining or replacing a Hurricane Reentry Pass can be found on the town of Atlantic Beach website at http://atlanticbeach-nc.com.
