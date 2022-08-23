ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to seek a state grant to buy property on the landward side of the boardwalk in the Circle Development District.
The board met in the town hall off Highway 58 and online via GoToMeeting.
After the meeting, Mayor Trace Cooper said the property along the boardwalk is needed to make possible the improvement project the town has in mind.
The council voted unanimously in June to award a $174,000 contract for design of the new boardwalk to KUTONOTUK of Charlottesville, Va.
The council met in the town hall off Highway 58, and there was no debate before approving the contract.
Mayor Cooper said the hoped-for grant would be for $300,000 from the N.C. Division of Coastal Management. The grant would require a 15% match – $45,000 – but the mayor said the town plans to put in $200,000.
The council’s action adopted a resolution to authorize Town Manager David Walker to apply for the grant. Austin Waters made the motion to approve the resolution, and Danny Navey seconded.
Mayor Cooper said the town hopes to know the fate of the grant application sometime in November.
KUTONOTUK has presented a boardwalk design, incorporating features of the existing boardwalk, such as the existing seawall and the boardwalk’s concrete foundation.
It includes a central public park, labeled the Alfred B. Cooper Park, with a grove of live oak trees, as well as a pavilion structure with an upper deck for its roof.
On the west end of the boardwalk, the firm proposes building a new bathhouse with parking, a splash pad, a dune playground area and other features. The east end would include physical fitness features.
The town used an international design competition to select the architects to lead the design. More than 50 firms submitted designs for the competition.
After narrowing the field to three finalists, a competition jury recommended KUTONOTUK as the winner.
The council held the competition because the boardwalk has fallen into disrepair and needs replacing. KUTONOTUK won out over more than 50 other U.S. and international firms. Other finalists picked by the competition jury were Hudson Architects of Norwich, England and FORMA Architecture and Design of New York City.
There has been some opposition in town to the design, with some calling it too modern, not in keeping with the historic boardwalk that helped make the town famous.
However, Mayor Cooper said after the meeting Monday that no other designs or designers are being considered.
“We had a design competition, the jury (recommended) KUTONOTUK, and we awarded the contract,” he said.
KUTONOTUK representatives recently visited the town, met with the council, town staff, residents and property owners to get input and is expected to revise the plan somewhat to incorporate some of the input.
Town officials have said they hope construction of the first phase of the project will begin this winter.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.