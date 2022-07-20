ATLANTIC BEACH - Children and parents were invited behind the scenes of Fort Macon Wednesday, July 20 with the goal of becoming stewards of North Carolina's oldest state park.
During the free program, kids were tasked with earning a unique "Junior Ranger badge" by participating in activities, such as drawing pictures of native plants, picking up trash to clean the park and learning how to safely operate a chainsaw for forestry efforts.
The event was led by park ranger Ben Fleming, who was happy to share his passion for conservation with the group.
"We get to talk about the park and do a little beach cleanup when we go out there," Fleming said. "There's lots of fun activities to do."
To begin the day, the group met in the park's library where the children had a chance to ask Fleming about being a park ranger. Then they traveled to the fort and navigated through areas usually off-limits to normal visitors to learn about different artifacts and demonstration props.
From there, the kids headed to the beach for a quick cleanup using trash grabbing tools, then made their way to the trails around the aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. The day finished with a live cannon artillery demonstration.
Fleming explained the park has offered the program "for a really long time," though the decision was made to turn it into a daylong affair back in 2013. The park halted the Junior Ranger Program during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic but has since reopened its availability.
"It's definitely one of my favorite programs," Fleming said. "It's more one-on-one and interactive, something that normal visitors don't usually get to do. I like that parents get involved as well."
The next Junior Ranger Day will be held Thursday, July 28, and space is limited.
Participants are asked to register by calling the park at 252-726-3775 or by visiting the park's website at https://www.ncparks.gov/fort-macon-state-park/.
