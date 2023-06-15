BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to recommend county commissioners approve the preliminary plats for two major developments in the western part of the county.
One is known as The Hamptons on the White Oak and is expected to be a 168-unit residential subdivision on four properties totaling 81.05-acre properties located on Amphitheater Drive off West Firetower Road just outside Peletier. It is also to include 22 townhouses and a 69-slip marina.
County commissioners last year rezoned the property from B-1 (General Business District), R-15 (Single-Family Residential District and R-20 (Single-Family Residential District) to R-10CZ (Single-Family Residential Conditional Zoning District).
West Fire Tower Road is off Peletier Loop Road, which connects to Highway 58.
The project is being developed by Dirt2Dreams LLC. County commissioner Jimmy Farrington of Emerald Isle is a principal in the LLC and was recused from voting on the rezoning last year.
The site was formerly known as the “Worthy of the Lamb” area after a long-running religious play performed in an amphitheater.
Many Peletier residents have opposed the project, saying it will congest roads and stress emergency services from the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department. However, since the project is outside the town limits, town commissioners had no say in the rezoning and will have no say in the county commission’s consideration of the site plan.
Engineer Ron Cullipher of Morehead City, who represented Dirt2Dreams at the rezoning meeting last year, represented the developer at the planning commission meeting.
The second plat recommended for approval is a 401-unit RV park expansion of the existing White Oak Shores Campground off Wetherington Landing Road in Stella. The application was from MHC White Oak Shores LLC. Cage Engineering represented the LLC at the planning commission meeting.
According to White Oaks Shores Campground’s website, it currently has 546 spaces.
Nick Wilson, spokesperson for Carteret County, said Wednesday no date has been set for the county board of commissioners’ consideration of the plats.
