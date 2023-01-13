MOREHEAD CITY - Elected officials, business leaders and economists gathered Thursday evening at the Crystal Coast Civic Center for the 2023 Economic Outlook Luncheon.
The informative meeting gave attendees a chance to discuss local, national and global economic trends that will affect the market and workforce.
After enjoying a meal provided by The Flame Catering, Chairman of the Carteret County Economic Development Foundation Board and CEO of Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op Jake Joplin delivered an update on local economic development initiatives.
Joplin indicated three strategic points that the county needs to consider as the markets rebound from the trials of the COVID-19 era.
The first point and top priority raised by Joplin concerns shifting housing needs in the area.
In a Bowen National Research housing assessment completed in 2021, population and household growth in the county was determined to be "very positive" since 2010 and is projected to continue to grow through 2025.
Between 2010 and 2020, Carteret County's population increased by more than 5,800 people. During the same time, the number of households increased by 2,664.
Over the next five years, it is projected that the population will increase by 2,555, while the number of households are projected to increase by 1,155.
While all areas of the county are expected to grow, the majority of the action will be seen in Morehead and Newport, the report read.
"Interstate 42 will be here in a few years, and we are looking into how that will impact our area," said Joplin.
The new interstate expansion will operate between Raleigh and Carteret County and is expected to primarily be complete before 2030.
Several key segments, including the Havelock bypass and James City segment, will be complete by 2024. By the end of 2025, there will be no stoplights between the Lenoir/Craven County line and the Craven/Carteret County line.
"We had a housing summit in December," Joplin said. "The study went into detail about ways that local government can help spark more affordable development. The housing task force is currently looking at other coastal communities and what they've done to help spur development and initiate housing."
The next item discussed by Joplin emphasized entrepreneurs and remote workers in the area.
"We are very fortunate to live in the environment we do here on the coast, and it's no wonder why anyone wants to move here," Joplin said. "Remote work gives that flexibility, and that's something we are trying to emphasize and take advantage of. It does increase the tax base, but it also ties into our housing needs."
To assist with remote work efforts, the Carteret County Economic Development Foundation is monitoring available grants that will bring more broadband infrastructure to the area.
The final local initiative raised by Joplin was the desire to continue the annual Crystal Coast Women's Business Conference.
"This is a network that really took off in 2021 with a conference that sold out immediately," Joplin said. "We continued in 2022 and will be continuing again this year."
Joplin estimates 200 professionally minded women have been reached by the events since the first conference.
Giving the luncheon's keynote address Thursday was Chris Chmura, who is CEO and Chief Economist of Virginia-based consultant firm Chmura Economics and Analytics.
Chmura spoke primarily on the national economy and how an upcoming recession might affect Carteret County.
"Unfortunately, we have a very tight labor market," Chmura said, referring to the most recent Consumer Price Index report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Inflation is high. All of what the Fed is doing is being driven by the inflation rate, and unfortunately we expect to see a recession later this year in the third and fourth quarter."
One issue critical to the community that is influenced by the broader markets is that of tourism and hospitality.
"Once the lockdown was kind of over, people were really ready to get out," Chmura said. "Carteret County benefited greatly from that environment."
As a result, Carteret is one of the top five counties in the state that have recovered the best following the coronavirus pandemic.
As supply chain issues have mostly subsided and overall prices on goods and services are trending down from their COVID-19 peak, Chmura also noted, however, that wages are not keeping up with inflation.
"Inflation last year was close to 7%," Chmura said. "People received on average a 5% raise. So, while that money is going into their purchasing power, the concern is that people will continue to expect higher wages when inflation eases."
Chmura also touched on the subject of an economic trend known as an inverted yield curve.
Inverted yield curves happen when rates for two-year U.S. Treasury notes rise above the 10-year notes. With an inverted yield curve, the yield decreases the farther away the maturity date is.
An inverted yield curve has been observed before almost all recessions since 1960.
According to Chmura's findings, the first clear inversion happened for the first time in 15 years in July 2022.
"An inverted yield curve doesn't cause a recession, but there are underlying things going on in the economy that shows things are slowing down. It will likely lead to a recession."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.