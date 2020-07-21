CARES Act funds aid Carteret Community College students

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College student Ashley Hutson of Harkers Island is among many students struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m a part-time waitress and they cut my hours due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” the single mother of one said Thursday.
She is also one of several students who have received help through federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Act Higher Education Emergency Relief funding so she can stay in school and pay her bills.
“The COVID relief money has helped me get back where I need to be financially,” she said. “I also started a work study job in the college’s financial aid department and that has been a big help.”
CCC received approximately $387,000 earlier this year to help students who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. The college can use the money to provide emergency financial aid grants to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the pandemic. Eligible expenses include a student’s cost of attendance, food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare.
According to a press release issued by CCC, as of July 13, the college has distributed $141,000 in emergency student financial aid grants to 132 students.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini encouraged students who may be struggling financially due to coronavirus-related issues to apply for funds.
“We don’t want the coronavirus to prevent students from reaching their educational goals,” Dr. Mancini said. “The faculty and staff are here and available to help students with whatever they may need. If students need financial help because they have been negatively impacted by COVID-19, we encourage them to apply for the CARES Act emergency financial aid grants.”
Registered students with a valid Free Application for Federal Student Aid on file with the college are eligible for the grant to assist with hardships caused by this pandemic, according to the press release. Current and returning students who have expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19 and are not exclusively enrolled in online classes may be eligible for CARES Act funding, as well.
Students can call the CCC financial aid office to request a CARES Act application at 252-222-6293. The application can also be found online at carteret.edu by clicking on the CARES Act COVID-19 Student Emergency Funds link.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
