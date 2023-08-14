BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council will hold a public hearing regarding updates to zoning and subdivision ordinances at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 in town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road.
The council could approve the updates during its regular monthly meeting, which will follow the public hearing.
In other action, the council will consider a grant for a sidewalk/pedestrian study through the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), installation of speed bumps on Forest Line Drive, new flooring for town hall, new desks for the town council and a Memorandum of Agreement with NCDOT for removal of debris from state-maintained roads.
As for the ordinance updates, the town’s planning board voted July 6 to recommend changes to the town’s ordinances that were previously recommended by the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments. The town council began the process of updating its ordinances June 19 to bring them into compliance with Chapter 160D, a local planning and development state statute that was created in 2019.
Carlton Gideon, senior community planner for Eastern Carolina Council of Governments, said in June that all local and county governments must update their development regulations to bring them into compliance with 160D. For the most part, he said Bogue’s regulations were better than many local governments.
While many town ordinances were in compliance, Gideon recommended several updates or additions to bring them into full compliance. He provided a proposed document that would get the town up to date.
Any rules of procedure must be maintained by the town clerk and be available on the town’s website for public inspection. This also applies to the planning board.
Some of the proposed changes are:
Town must have a comprehensive plan or land-use plan to maintain zoning and town must reasonably maintain a plan.
Town needs a future land-use map of sufficient detail to discern future land use at the parcel level. The town currently uses the Carteret County Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) land-use plan.
For zoning map amendments (rezonings), the town must provide mailed notice to adjacent properties and properties separated by transportation corridor.
For zoning map amendments, town must provide a posted notice within the same time frame as the mailed notice.
Maximum 25 days for the first published newspaper notice prior to a public hearing.
Town council must not serve as the planning board for the full board’s recommendation.
A planning board recommendation must be in writing per 160D-604(d).
Planning board must provide a plan consistency statement with recommendation and consider any plan adopted according to 160D-501.
The governing body must adopt a statement of consistency when adopting a zoning amendment.
Town must note on the future land-use map when a zoning map amendment is approved that is not consistent with the map. Map is deemed amended when an inconsistent rezoning is approved.
Town must not require a separate application or fee for a plan amendment.
