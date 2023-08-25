RALEIGH — Work by N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries staff on an important amendment to the striped mullet fishery management plan is ongoing, with the policy-making marine fisheries commission expected to receive an updated draft during its November meeting.
Division staffer Willow Patten, speaking Thursday during the second day of the commission’s Aug. 23-25 quarterly meeting in the Hilton North Hills Hotel, said she anticipates commission consideration and possible approval of Amendment 2 to the plan in May 2024.
Striped mullet are considered overfished, and the fisheries commission voted 6-3 this spring to adopt region-based closures for the fishery this fall and early winter, with commercial fishing representatives on the panel largely opposed, in part because the proposal was based on a relatively old biological stock assessment that used data collection completed in 2019.
In the southern coastal area, the closure will be from Oct. 30 through Dec. 31, while from Onslow County north to Virginia border, the closure will be from Nov. 7 through Dec. 31.
Together, according to fisheries division staff estimates, the closures should result in a 21.7 percent reduction in the statewide harvest of striped mullet. It’s the first closure ever for the mullet fishery.
The change the commission adopted in May is formally known as Supplement A to Amendment 1 of the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan. It applies to commercial and recreational fishermen and will remain in place until the division completes and the commission adopts Amendment 2.
Amendment 2 is expected to include more flexible management tools than the simple seasonal closures the commission adopted in May. Many options are being considered by fisheries division staff.
Patten said during the meeting Thursday that the updated draft Amendment 2 presented to the commission in November will take into consideration public comments and comments during a July work session involving many with stakes in the fishery, commercial and recreational.
She also said the division plans to begin a new striped mullet stock assessment once catch date from 2024 is available.
Striped mullet are prized in Carteret County and elsewhere for their roe, which means females are often harvested at an early age and have limited opportunities to reproduce.
In addition, many striped mullet are used as bait for other fish.
