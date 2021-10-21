Carteret County reports 121 active COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon

CARTERET COUNTY — Though health officials confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County since Wednesday, active cases came down slightly to stand at 121 as of Thursday afternoon.
Since March 2020, officials have documented 8,354 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Over the same time, 91 residents have died from complications associated with the disease, while 8,142 cases have recovered.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported five COVID hospitalizations Thursday, up by one from the previous day. Of those hospitalized, all but one are reportedly not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Carteret County continues to lag behind the state in vaccination rate, with 53% of the population fully vaccinated and 57% with at least one dose. That compares to statewide vaccination rates of 55% and 59%, respectively.
To make an appointment with the County Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccine, call 252-728-8550, option 2. The department is offering first and second doses of the vaccine, as well as booster shots for eligible individuals.
Commented