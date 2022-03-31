MOREHEAD CITY — With April observed as Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Carteret County Children’s Advocacy Center is joining other centers across the state to raise awareness about child abuse, neglect and prevention efforts.
The center, which opened last year, brings law enforcement, medical care, therapy and social services together under one roof to serve children who have experienced the trauma of abuse or neglect.
It’s one of 10 centers operated by Southmountain Children and Family Services, based in Morganton, across the state.
“April is a reminder that this critical work of protecting children is not only our responsibility but one that is shared by our entire community,” Beth Bruder Dagenhart, Children’s Advocacy Center Program Director for Southmountain Children and Family Services, said in a press release about the month. “When you see the pinwheels and blue ribbons, the traditional symbols of Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness, remember that everyone has a role to play in keeping kids safe.”
The Carteret County Children’s Advocacy Center will use the national symbol of child abuse prevention, pinwheels, as a physical reminder of the happy childhood every child deserves throughout the month.
The month-long outreach effort will kick off Friday with Wear Blue Day. The day of support lets others know that people support strong families and positive childhood experiences. Participants are encouraged to submit photos on Wear Blue Day at facebook.com/carteretcac.
Another event being held throughout April is “Chalk It Up For Kids.” The monthlong chalk art celebration is designed to help bring awareness to prevention efforts. Children are invited to create chalk drawings, then submit photos of the drawings at facebook.com/carteretcac.
Chick-fil-A in Morehead City is amplifying prevention efforts through a scavenger hunt on behalf of the center. Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page for hints on finding a stuffed cow and pinwheel, then be the first to locate it and receive a prize.
Chris Jernigan, Southmountain Children and Family Services executive director, said it’s critical that the entire community work together to combat child abuse.
“Too often, our society thinks of raising healthy children as a parent or caregiver’s responsibility alone,” Mr. Jernigan said. “In reality, we all benefit when we work together to reduce the stress placed on families.”
Southmountain Children and Family Services officials said child abuse is endemic, and during times of crisis, families are under great stress. That pressure can lead to significant increases in the risk of child maltreatment.
“Navigating COVID-19 can overload parents and caregivers through events like loss of employment, loss of income, complicated new childcare arrangements and schooling and food insecurity,” the press release about child abuse prevention month states.
A nationally accredited organization headquartered in Morganton, Southmountain Children’s Family Services operates the state’s first and only foster community and 10 Children’s Advocacy Centers and evidence-based treatment centers serving 16 counties in North Carolina.
Information about SCFS, including ways to support its work, can be found online at southmountain.org or by calling 828-584-1105.
For information about the Carteret County Children’s Advocacy Center, call 252-499-9598.
