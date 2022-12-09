This cat rests on steps in a free-roaming cat room Dec. 5 at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. It’s among many animals available for adoption. While animals make great gifts for Christmas, shelter workers advise waiting until after the holidays to bring a new pet into the home. (Cheryl Burke photo)
NEWPORT — As shoppers ponder the perfect gifts for their loved ones, puppies and kittens may be on the Christmas wish list.
While Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter Manager Rachel Hardin said pets make great gifts, it’s best to wait until after the holidays to introduce them into their new home.
1 of 6
critters 8
This dog takes a break from playing Dec. 5 at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. Pets make great Christmas gifts, but animal experts recommend waiting until after the holidays to adopt to ensure the pet has an easier time adjusting to its new home. (Cheryl Burke photo)
This cat is among many available for adoption Dec. 5 at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. While cats make great gifts for Christmas, shelter workers advise waiting until after the holidays to bring a new pet into the home. (Cheryl Burke photo)
This dog waits to be adopted into its forever home Dec. 5 at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. Pets make great Christmas gifts, but animal experts recommend waiting until after the holidays to adopt to ensure the pet has an easier time adjusting to its new home. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Valentine, a dog up for adoption at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport, peers out of a kennel Dec. 5. It’s among many dogs available for adoption. While animals make great gifts for Christmas, shelter workers say it’s best to wait until after the holidays to bring a new pet into the home. (Cheryl Burke photo)
This multi-colored cat enjoys play time in a free-roaming cat room Dec. 5 at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. It’s among many cats available for adoption. While cats make great gifts for Christmas, shelter workers advise waiting until after the holidays to bring a new pet into the home. (Cheryl Burke photo)
This dog peers out of its kennel Dec. 5 at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. It’s among many dogs available for adoption. While dogs make great gifts for Christmas, shelter workers advise waiting until after the holidays to bring a new dog into the home. (Cheryl Burke photo)
GALLERY: Animal experts say pets make great gifts, but wait till after holidays to bring into home
1 of 6
critters 8
This dog takes a break from playing Dec. 5 at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. Pets make great Christmas gifts, but animal experts recommend waiting until after the holidays to adopt to ensure the pet has an easier time adjusting to its new home. (Cheryl Burke photo)
critters 7
This cat is among many available for adoption Dec. 5 at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. While cats make great gifts for Christmas, shelter workers advise waiting until after the holidays to bring a new pet into the home. (Cheryl Burke photo)
critters 6
This dog waits to be adopted into its forever home Dec. 5 at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. Pets make great Christmas gifts, but animal experts recommend waiting until after the holidays to adopt to ensure the pet has an easier time adjusting to its new home. (Cheryl Burke photo)
critters 5
Valentine, a dog up for adoption at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport, peers out of a kennel Dec. 5. It’s among many dogs available for adoption. While animals make great gifts for Christmas, shelter workers say it’s best to wait until after the holidays to bring a new pet into the home. (Cheryl Burke photo)
critters 4
This multi-colored cat enjoys play time in a free-roaming cat room Dec. 5 at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. It’s among many cats available for adoption. While cats make great gifts for Christmas, shelter workers advise waiting until after the holidays to bring a new pet into the home. (Cheryl Burke photo)
critters 2
This dog peers out of its kennel Dec. 5 at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. It’s among many dogs available for adoption. While dogs make great gifts for Christmas, shelter workers advise waiting until after the holidays to bring a new dog into the home. (Cheryl Burke photo)
“We recommend waiting if you want to give a pet as a gift because the holidays can be stressful on an animal,” she said. “We like to give gift certificates for Christmas, then the person receiving it can be involved in picking out their pet after the holidays. We also recommend that you make sure the person receiving a pet really wants one.”
Donna Youraine, vice president of Pet Adoption & Welfare Society (PAWS) of Carteret County, agreed it is best to wait until after the holidays to bring a new animal into the home.
“Although there are certainly exceptions, the stress level for the new pet can often lead to an undesired adoption fail,” she said. “Surprise puppies and kittens are often not well received and better left for the recipient to meet, greet and see who they bond with.”
Youraine continued, “Consider a pet carrier with a gift certificate of a paid adoption or gift card for pet supplies for under the tree. This will add to the anticipation and excitement after the holidays. Forever adoptions are every shelter’s desired outcome.”
The cost of Humane Society animal shelter gift certificates ranges in price based on what the family is adopting. The lowest voucher is $70 for a neutered male cat up to $125 for animals not yet spayed or neutered. When adopting from the shelter, families must agree to follow up by spaying or neutering the animal if that has not already been completed.
Other animal rescue groups, such as PAWS, also offer vouchers for Christmas to allow people to wait until the holiday bustle is over before bringing a pet into their home.
For those who feel Christmas is the right time to adopt, PetFinder.com offers several tips to consider:
How old are your kids? Different pets are appropriate for different ages. For example, your 4-year-old who is pleading for a cat is not capable of taking on the responsibility.
Do your kids really want a pet?
Have you thought about the cost of food and vet bills?
Are you committed? Pets are not something that you can take home, try out and return if they don’t suit you. You’re taking on a commitment to care for that animal for the rest of its life. If your child is a teen, remember that the animal will be with you when your son or daughter heads off to college.
Are you educated about what caring for an animal entails? Don’t forget that an animal is an animal. That means cleaning up bathroom accidents and vomit, picked at furniture if you want a cat and dealing with other typical animal behaviors.
Don’t get a pet to teach your child responsibility. If your child fails to be responsible, the animal may be harmed. Instead, use the pet as a way to reward responsibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.