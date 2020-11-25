Hope Mission to serve Thanksgiving meal

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County families struggling financially have a place to go for a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday.
Hope Mission, a nonprofit Christian ministry that operates a community kitchen, will be open to serve turkey and all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
Due to coronavirus precautions, there will be limited seating in the dining area to maintain social distancing. Meals will also be available for take out, according to Hope Mission Director Gene McLendon.
“We’ve continued to offer take-out meals through the pandemic and many people take advantage of that rather than eating in the dining area,” Mr. McLendon said.
With many families struggling with job loss or a cut in hours due to the pandemic, Mr. McLendon said he’s seen an increase in those seeking assistance and meals from the soup kitchen.
“A lot of families come for take-out because we will give them up to four meals if they have other family members at home,” he said.
According to information provided by the nonprofit, Hope Mission has seen a nearly 12% increase in meals served in 2020 compared to 2019. The mission served 35,840 meals from Jan. 1 through Oct. 31, 2020, compared to 32,090 meals served during the same period last year.
Those planning to come Thanksgiving Day, like Thornton Lee, who lives on a boat and periodically comes to the mission for meals, said he appreciates the work Hope Mission does.
“It’s a blessing,” he said Nov. 18 as he ate lunch at the mission. “I definitely plan to come Thanksgiving.”
Mr. McLendon said volunteers from Liberty Christian Church in Havelock will serve the meal, which provides a break for the soup kitchen staff so they can spend the day with their families.
“Especially since (the pandemic) has hit, much of our staff has been working six days a week trying to meet all the needs,” Mr. McLendon said.
The soup kitchen will be closed Friday, and will reopen Saturday.
Those who work and volunteer at Hope Mission say it’s a joy to serve the community. Some are also staying in one of the mission’s recovery homes, a residential program that assists those struggling with substance abuse or alcoholism.
“We get to serve in the kitchen and help out every day,” Mike Lucas, a resident in one of the recovery homes, said. “It’s really amazing what they do.”
Churches also send teams of volunteers to help at the mission. Charles Miller, a member of First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, said he’s been volunteering at the kitchen for about 10 years.
“I just get joy out of helping people,” he said.
Soup kitchen supervisor Ken Johnston agreed.
“For me it’s a calling, it’s not a job, and it’s fun,” Mr. Johnston said.
As well as operating a soup kitchen, Hope Mission operates women’s and men’s homeless shelters, five homes for people dealing with substance abuse, a financial assistance program, a Meals on Wheels ministry and a thrift store that generates funds for the mission.
Mr. McLendon said the success of the mission would not be possible without the generosity of the community.
Those interested in volunteering, donating or wanting more information about Hope Mission can call 252-240-2359 or visit hopemissionnc.org. On Facebook, go to /HopeMissionofCarteretCounty.
Those wanting to make tax-deductible financial donations to Hope Mission can also mail them to P.O. Box 1438, Morehead City, NC 28557.
