NC Coastal Federation, state officials clean up derelict vessels

OCEAN — Once seaworthy vessels, now damaged or sunk along the coast, are slated for removal beginning in March.
Working with state and local partners, the N.C. Coastal Federation is ramping up efforts to tackle large-scale marine debris by focusing on the removal of unsightly vessels that were damaged and linger in the marshes and creeks following recent hurricanes Florence and Matthew. The federation is hiring contractors to remove more then 80 abandoned and derelict recreational and commercial boats between Manteo and Sunset Beach. Removal will begin once the owner notification process is complete.
N.C Department of Environmental Quality’s N.C. Division of Coastal Management Central Sites Manager Paula Gillikin said the complexity of planning this large-scale effort required close coordination.
“The result will quickly benefit our coastal resources and those who live, work and play among them,” she said.
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and National Oceanic and Atmospherics’ Marine Debris Program have also awarded the federation funding to remove an additional 35 vessels in Carteret, Pamlico, Craven, Onslow, Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
The grant projects are all part of a collaboration further enhanced with a 2019 N.C. General Assembly appropriation of $1 million for vessel removal.
Although pollution from most vessels was mitigated by the U.S. Coast Guard and its contractors soon after becoming displaced, residual polluting and hazardous materials may remain onboard. Removal of the vessels will reduce marine debris and remaining pollution impacts on important coastal habitats such as oyster reef, submerged aquatic vegetation and marshes. Some of the vessels also pose a threat to navigation safety and public health.
NCCF Executive Director Todd Miller said in the federation’s announcement that state officials are mounting the first “comprehensive effort to rid our coast of these broken down boats that blight our coast.”
“The federal, state and local partners and multiple funders, along with support from the general assembly, have come together to make this happen,” Mr. Miller said. “We’re enthusiastic about the removal of so many vessels posing environmental, health and economic risks to our coast.”
There are 25 vessels slated for removal in Pamlico, Carteret, Craven, Onslow, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties with funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Emergency Watershed Protection Program awarded to the DCM in partnership with the federation and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. The federation will remove an additional 20 vessels in Currituck and Dare counties supported by another grant.
WRC environmental specialist Ben Solomon said the commission is a “proud participant in this removal effort.”
“Clearing the boat debris is imperative to protecting North Carolina’s diverse aquatic and coastal species and maintaining a clean environment for outdoor enthusiasts who recreate along our state’s coastline,” Mr. Solomon said.
In July 2020, Gov. Roy Cooper approved final legislation that updated authorizing language to allow the WRC to remove storm-related vessels littering the coast. The legislation helped speed up the removal of abandoned boats while also protecting boat owners’ private property rights.
The DCM, the WRC and the federation have assessed, documented and prioritized the abandoned vessels for removal. The commission has tagged the vessels, the last step in clearing the way for removal to begin once contractors are secured. Once the boats are removed, broader interagency coordination among the commission, the DEQ agencies, the Coast Guard and others aims to strengthen pre-storm planning and post-storm response to displaced vessels.
The efforts build on large-scale removal led by the federation, resulting in the removal of more than 910 tons of pressure treated wood, floats and other trash from coastal waters since Hurricane Florence.
More information is available online at nccoast.org/marinedebris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.