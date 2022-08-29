EMERALD ISLE — The fourth annual Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 and registration is open.
As usual there will be three separate divisions: king mackerel, Spanish mackerel and surf fishing. The event will be based at the Emerald Isle Wildlife Resources Commission boating access facility in Bogue Sound off Highway 58 east of the town government complex.
Entry fees from the tournament pay for college scholarships for one senior each at Swansboro High School and one in Carteret County.
This year, according to Emerald Isle Commissioner Mark Taylor, who started the tournament, there will be a guaranteed $5,000 prize for the winner of the king mackerel division.
There is also a junior surf division that is free to those 16 and under, but still has prizes.
The tournament performs several functions, according to Taylor. It brings people to town to visit local businesses, provides fun for the fishermen and those who come out to watch and the big one – at least to Taylor – is that it raises money for scholarships for students who plan to study marine science, so they can come home and help the ocean, sound and wildlife on which the town depends.
Registration fees are $150 for the king mackerel division, $100 for Spanish mackerel, $250 for both and $50 for surf.
All registration fees are paid back 100% in prize money and other awards. All sponsor money is donated to two causes, the scholarship fund and a fund to help the town pay for periodic dredging of Bogue Inlet, the passage from the Intracoastal Waterway to the ocean at the western end of town.
There are also live and silent auctions to raise money for those purposes.
The surf division includes a free one-day town beach driving pass. To receive the pass, anglers must first complete the online safety quiz and pass by 80%. The test is available at: https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/beach-driving
For more information and to register to fish in the tournament, go to www.emeraldislefishingtournament.com
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
