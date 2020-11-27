Hospital purchases UV cleaning robot with foundation donations

MOREHEAD CITY — Thanks to the help of donations raised by the Carteret Health Care Foundation, the hospital was able to purchase an ultraviolet light disinfecting robot that will be put to work cleaning rooms beginning next week.
The foundation helped raise part of the approximately $125,000 needed to purchase the robot, a Tru-D SmartUVC total room disinfecting model. The hospital purchased the portable mashine, which uses UV light technology to disinfect surfaces that manual cleaning alone can’t fully disinfect, to assist with the increased cleaning demands as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
CHC President and CEO Harvey Case announced during a CHC Board of Directors meeting Monday that hospital staff are currently undergoing training on the robot, which is expected to be put into service at the hospital by early next week.
“We’re doing staff training that we’re finishing up this week, we’re doing test trials Saturday with a go live date of Monday,” Mr. Case said last week.
He said the robot can typically disinfect a hospital room in about 30 minutes, plus the time it takes to set up, so it should be able to clean multiple rooms per day.
Mr. Case also reported Monday the hospital had seen more than 90 COVID-19 patients admitted since the onset of the pandemic, with the countywide death toll standing at 20, as of Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the hospital’s participation in an Eli Lilly antibody treatment study is going well, according to Dr. Clyde Brooks. The trial treatment is being offered to individuals who test positive for COVID-19 through one of CHC’s outpatient clinics and have certain risk factors that make them higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 requiring hospitalization. Dr. Brooks said the hospital will soon start being able to offer the treatment to those with slightly less severe risk factors.
“That study is going well, it’s going well to the point that we’ve been invited into another phase of the study where the antibodies are being offered to patients with fewer risk factors than the first cohort of patients,” he said. “There’s good progress there and it looks like these antibodies have definite therapeutic value to patients.”
In other coronavirus updates, Mike Soucie, vice president of clinical support for CHC, informed the board the hospital is working on developing its vaccination plan for whenever a COVID-19 vaccine is approved and available to the public. Mr. Soucie said CHC does not plan to make the vaccine mandatory for employees, but as frontline health care workers, hospital staff will likely be among the first segments of the population to have access to a vaccine.
