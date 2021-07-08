CCC names Banko new vice president of finance and administrative services

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College has named Matthew T. Banko as its vice president of finance and administrative services.
Mr. Banko will begin his new position Sunday, Aug. 1.
He replaces Steve Davis, who was dismissed from CCC May 31, and “is now a retiree of the State of North Carolina,” according to CCC public information officer Logan Okun.
No reason was given for the dismissal, but Ms. Okun confirmed there were no criminal charges involved related to Mr. Davis’ dismissal.
Mr. Banko’s starting salary is $100,000, which is paid from state funds, according to Ms. Okun.
Regarding Mr. Banko’s hire, CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said in a press release, “As a seasoned financial auditor and community college business officer with extensive experience in finance, budgeting, and accounting, Mr. Banko will serve our college well, particularly as we continue to grow and as we manage the distribution of state and federal relief funds to our students. We look forward to welcoming him on August 1.”
Mr. Banko comes to CCC from Alamance Community College, where he has more than six years of experience in business and operations. From 2015-2020, he served as controller, directing and coordinating account management, fiscal reporting and budget preparation, according to the release.
In 2020, Mr. Banko was promoted to associate vice president of business and finance and served as chief financial officer. Prior to his time at Alamance Community College, he served as an internal auditor with LabCorp, where he was responsible for planning and conducting financial reviews to ensure compliance with government guidelines and regulations.
Mr. Banko said he’s excited to join the CCC administrative team.
“I am so grateful to have the opportunity to serve Carteret Community College as Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services and am looking forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of this institution,” he said.
Mr. Banko graduated from Seton Hall University in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. In 2008, he received his North Carolina license as a Certified Public Accountant. He is pursuing his master’s degree in accounting from Gardner-Webb University.
The CCC vice president of finance and administrative services is the chief financial officer and is responsible to the president for all business and fiscal affairs of the college. Mr. Banko will plan, direct and review the activities and operations of general accounting, budgeting, financial reporting, purchasing, campus information technology, security and auxiliary services. He will also coordinate assigned activities with other college operations and outside agencies.
