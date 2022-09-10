MOREHEAD CITY — Commercial fishermen in Carteret County have generally landed between 5 million and 9 million pounds of fish and shellfish per year for the past 15 years, including 7.4 million pounds in 2020, the latest year available.

But there was a long period of time, including as recently as the early 2000s, when those numbers reached as high as 60 to 80 million pounds or more in a year.

Carteret County, and especially Beaufort, were different then … very different. In Beaufort, particularly, the aroma of processed menhaden regularly wafted on the wind. Many, probably most, didn’t like the smell. But many others called it the “smell of money.”

It all changed in 2005 when Beaufort Fisheries, the last menhaden processing plant in the county and state, shut down for good, taking with it jobs, income and millions of pounds of fish landings. The state eventually banned industrial scale menhaden harvesting in North Carolina waters.

But the state Division of Marine Fisheries has always included menhaden in its annual landings list.

In 2004, the total statewide for the fish, used mostly for agriculture and industrial purposes, such as fish oil and fishmeal, was 50.5 million pounds, worth $4.5 million. In 2005, the totals were 33 million pounds, worth $1.2 million. Almost all the pounds and dollars entered the Carteret County economy. The workers’ money rippled through businesses everywhere.

In 2006, after Jule Wheatly’s plant in Beaufort had shuddered to a stop the previous year, the statewide menhaden harvest numbers plummeted to 962,651 pounds landed, worth $147,774. Carteret County finfish and shellfish landings, as a result, dropped from 19.3 million pounds in in 2005 to 6.6 million pounds in 2006.

By 2021, menhaden landings in the state totaled only 430,623 pounds, worth a paltry $116,424.

But when you examine the Division of Marine Fisheries data, one thing pops out: while menhaden fishing disappeared, the value of commercial fishing hasn’t changed all that much in the state. In fact, it’s gone up.

In 2004, commercial fishermen statewide landed 134.1 million pounds of fish and shellfish, including menhaden, worth $79.7 million. Total statewide finfish and shellfish landings in 2021 were 42.3 million pounds, worth $89.7 million.

For summer flounder, shrimp and hard blue crabs, three species most targeted by fishermen in Carteret County over the years, things are more interesting.

In 2004, statewide shrimp landings were 4.8 million pounds, worth $9.4 million. In 2021, that ballooned to 9.1 million pounds, worth $24.73 million.

For hard blue crabs, statistics show 32.5 million pounds, worth $20.2 million in 2004, and 12 million pounds, worth $20.5 million pounds in 2020.

In 2004, the data show 4.8 million pounds of summer flounder landed, worth $7.9 million. In 2021, the figures for the heavily regulated fish were 2 million pounds and $5.8 million.

The changes over the years – regulations that restrict commercial fishing, competition from imported seafood, changing tastes among consumers – have affected the number and activity of North Carolinians and Carteret County residents engaged in the industry.

For example, according to fisheries division statistics, there were 2,003 commercial fishing vessel registrations in Carteret County residents in 2004, and 1,317 in 2022. Concurrently, the number of standard commercial fishing licenses in the county declined from 1,284 in 2004 to 757 in 2022. Neither were sudden declines, but slow and steady drops.

The change has been less dramatic in the number of retired standard commercial fishing licenses in the county. There were 209 in 2004, and the number peaked at 312 in 2016 before declining to 259 in 2022.

The standard license costs $400, and the retired standard license costs $200. The latter is available to people 65 or older. Licenses are good for one year and expire on June 30.

Changes are also evident in state figures from the division. For example, in 2004, there were 701 seafood dealers in the state and 4,262 participants in commercial fishing. In 2020, there were 531 dealers and 2,345 participants.

Glenn Skinner, executive director of the N.C. Fisheries Association, a trade and lobbying group for commercial watermen, said that between increasing regulations – and efforts by sportfishing and some wildlife interests to continue that trend – the future of the industry can look bleak to many who are still involved.

“If they (the Coastal Conservation Association) and others get their agenda through, there might not be any future at all, except for maybe fishing for offshore fish like snapper and grouper,” he said.

The recreational fishermen and their allies have been chipping away at the industry for decades, he said. “It’s like death by a thousand cuts.”

On the other hand, Skinner said if the groups are not able to push through such things as total trawling and gill net bans, “I could see the potential for some growth in the industry, especially if some of the stocks come back like they did in the ‘60s and up through the ‘90s.”

Skinner said there have always been cycles of scarcity and abundance in commercial fishing, sometimes because of hurricanes or other storms, sometimes for reasons no one might fully understand.

Recreational fishermen and their groups often cite overfishing by commercial watermen and blame trawling and gill nets for harming finfish stocks. State regulators – the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission and division staff – take overfishing into consideration when developing the management plans for all finfish and shellfish species.

Working watermen, Skinner said, know they’re not in a particularly good place, “but they still do what they do. They get up in the morning and go out on the boat and come home and then get up the next morning and do it again.”

Many of the fishermen, he said, have gone to fishing part-time and working a land job to add income.

“They aren’t really doing that because they can’t still make a living at commercial fishing,” he said. “It’s just that the future doesn’t look good. They see handwriting on the wall.”

Most of them for decades haven’t encouraged their children to go into commercial fishing, so few of them do, Skinner said.

“It’s really hard for young people, starting a family, maybe buying a house and raising kids, to think about doing something that doesn’t look stable,” he said.

But what happened to the huge menhaden fishery in the county?

It started in the state in the late 1800s after the Civil War. Stocks of the tiny but valuable fish had become depleted in the northeastern United States, so the industry moved south and found homes along the South Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico. Beaufort, Morehead City and Southport were the hubs in North Carolina.

At one time, more than 10 menhaden companies operated in the county, but the number fluctuated over the years.

Steve Goodwin, a Beaufort native and historian whose father was a menhaden boat captain, knows the history of the industry in Carteret County well.

He said there were eight factories operating 56 boats in 1947, eight factories operating 75 boats in 1950 and five factories operating 62 boats in 1958. By 1971, the number of factories was back up to six, but the number of boats had dwindled to 30. The season began in May and sometimes lasted through January, peaking in the fall.

But a new era approached. The whole county was changing fast by the 1970s, and the pace of development and tourism continued to increase through the ‘80s, ‘90s and into the early 2000s. New people had new ideas about what their home county and vacation destination should look like.

Sportfishing, always a big business in the county, got bigger. Anglers as early as the ‘80s had begun to complain at marine fisheries meetings that menhaden were more important as food for their prized gamefish than for the local economy.

People in waterfront houses didn’t complain about shrimp trawlers, but they complained about the “ugly” menhaden boats in those same meetings.

Meanwhile, development raised property values and taxes. Beaufort Fisheries was an anachronism, destined to go, and finally did.

When one looks around Beaufort and Carteret County now, the only real physical evidence of the menhaden industry is in a Beaufort park and in museums, statistics and history publications.

Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.