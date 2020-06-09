Cape Carteret board set to adopt 2020-21 budget Wednesday

CAPE CARTERET — Commissioners held the required public hearing on Town Manager Zach Steffey’s proposed 2020-21 budget Monday night, but no residents spoke and the board took no action.
The meeting – the Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners’ regular monthly session – was held on the GoToMeeting platform, and because of new state laws that govern votes during electronic meetings, the board has to wait 24 hours after a public hearing before members can vote.
A vote on the budget will take place during a special session, also via GoToMeeting, Wednesday at 6 p.m. The delay is required to give the public additional time to submit written comments on the subject matter of a digital public hearing.
The proposed budget totals $1.632 million, of which $576,532, or 35.3%, is for the police department.
If adopted Wednesday, the budget will go into effect Wednesday, July 1 and will retain the 2019-20 property tax rate of 21.25 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Under the new budget, there would be 7.5 police officers, with the part-time officer dedicating the other half of their time as a code enforcement officer in the planning and inspections.
Some members of the public tuned into the digital meeting Monday, but none spoke. Nor did anyone speak during a separate public comment period.
Those who wish to comment can still submit written comments can send them to Town Clerk Sherrie Hancock by email at shancock@capecarteret.org or call 252-393-8483. The board should consider any public comments before it votes on the budget.
In his budget message to commissioners and the public, Mr. Steffey said the document shows revenues and expenditures are $25,583 lower than in the 2019-20 budget, which expires Tuesday, June 30.
It includes a 1.5% cost-of-living raise for all employees, merit raises for a few, a $6,634 outlay for future capital expenses in the public works department and a $24,000 capital outlay to buy a new Dodge Charger for the police department.
There is also an additional $39,194 for street maintenance and repairs, bringing the total budget for street maintenance to $119,345 for the new fiscal year.
Those who wish to attend the digital meeting Wednesday night can go online to gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting or. For audio only, call 1-646-749-3122 and enter access code 331-708-837 when prompted.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.