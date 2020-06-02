Carteret Health Care reports COVID-19 cases remain down, safety measures still in place

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care has slowly started returning operations to normal amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, and though hospital officials are keeping health and safety top of mind, they are also cautiously optimistic about the evolving situation.
The CHC Board of Directors held its regular monthly meeting via teleconference Friday. A closed session was immediately followed by an open session, where board members and hospital staff gave and received updates on operations.
CHC President and CEO Harvey Case reported the hospital has a good handle on the coronavirus situation, with countywide confirmed cases at 37 as of Friday.
“From a county perspective, we’re talking about 846 tests, 37 of those have been confirmed (positive), which means 809 have been negative. So about 95-96 percent are negative and four or 5 percent have been positive,” he said. “And that is symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.”
Mr. Case said April 17 was the last time a patient was admitted to CHC for support with COVID-19 symptoms. He said other counties haven’t fared as well as Carteret, with some other eastern North Carolina communities seeing hundreds of confirmed cases.
“We’re very fortunate to be here,” he said.
The hospital itself had tested 345 patients, as of Friday, Mr. Case reported. The vast majority, 343 of those, were negative, with only two tests coming up positive. In addition, the test kit supply situation at the hospital has improved recently, with more kits available.
“We have over 3,000 outsourced test kits,” he said. “…We’re getting results back now in 24-48 hours, so a much improved time.”
The hospital also has an in-house test available, but Mr. Case said it is more expensive than outsourcing, so the hospital only averages about seven in-house tests per day.
“We have about 237 in-house kits, and that gives us a great advantage to test folks that come in that are symptomatic so we can make an early determination what we need to do,” he said. “…It also benefits us to, if someone comes in for surgery, we can get them in on the surgery schedule more quickly if need be.”
Of the 237 in-house tests performed, Mr. Case reported about half were completed using the hospital’s new technology that can rapidly detect a number of diseases. Also, he said if the hospital’s in-house stock is depleted, staff will conserve supplies in case of a rush of positive COVID-19 case.
“That gives us a great advantage there,” he said.
In addition, Mr. Case said the hospital has begun to ramp up elective surgeries and other normal operations again, while keeping safety the “number one priority.”
As of Friday, the hospital is up to about 80% of normal operations. He said social distancing, screening, masking and other safety policies are staying in place for the foreseeable future.
Also, all patients are required to be screened for COVID-19 prior to undergoing elective surgery. So far, the hospital has discovered two asymptomatic cases. Those surgeries were canceled and the cases passed on to the Carteret County Health Department.
The hospital’s stock of personal protective equipment, including N95 respirator masks, is in good condition, Mr. Case reported. The hospital is also looking into new technology that will assist in infection prevention.
“We are looking at thermal equipment technology so that we can (check) people’s temperatures when they walk through the door,” he said.
A board member explained the technology is a camera with thermal detection capabilities that scans patients, doctors or visitors upon their arrival at the hospital. If the camera detects anyone with an elevated temperature, staff is notified and the person will be further screened for COVID-19 compatible symptoms.
The hospital is also considering purchasing a type of robot with ultra violet light technology that can go room to room helping clean. The board is looking into models and costs for the cleaning robot and will review recommendations at a future meeting.
Finally, Mr. Case said the hospital is staying vigilant should case numbers begin to rise in Carteret County.
“As we have seen, the governor has lifted restrictions around the state. We’ve certainly seen a lot more visitors and vacationers in our area, so we’re very aware of that,” he said. “We know the situation can change so we’re willing and able to adapt to change.”
