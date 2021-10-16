RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Public Instruction invites parents and guardians to attend a free webinar this month in a series focusing on how to support their child’s learning, no matter the setting and regardless of potential disruptions to learning.
The webinar is part of a new initiative, Rethink Education, supported by a $17.6 million federal grant, to help districts across the state prepare for any short- or long-term learning disruptions by developing plans tailored to the specific needs of their school communities.
Launching this month, the webinar series’ first session, “Creating an At-Home Learning Environment,” will provide families with practical advice on how to create spaces at home that are safe and comfortable for student learning. The webinar will be available in English and Spanish.
The first session, “Creating an At-Home Learning Environment,” will be available in English from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Thursday. The speaker will be Amber Garvey.
The Spanish speaking session, “Crear un Ambiente de Aprendizaje en Casa,” will be from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25. The speaker will be Rachel Wright Junio.
These webinar partnerships are focused on improving blended learning, which combines face-to-face and online instruction, access and content for students in grades kindergarten through eight.
Rethink Education is creating resources for rural and under-resourced communities, as well as tools for families to support their children’s learning.
To sign up for the webinar, visit ncgov.webex.com. Learn more about Rethink Education at dpi.nc.gov/Rethink Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.