SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has moved on to the final round of voting in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest.
The tree will square off against four other products in the final round. Voting began Thursday and will end on Thursday, Sept. 29. The winner will be announced via video on the N.C. Chamber’s social media channels on Thursday, Oct. 6.
To vote, go to http://www.coolestthingmadeinnc.com
The chamber’s website states that the small business contest originally included 80 products and more than 32,000 votes were cast over the past four weeks.
Don Acree, president of Fisherman Creations, said he was honored the product made it to the final round and thanked those who have supported the trees by voting. Those who want to vote can do so once every 24 hours until the balloting closes.
The small business category is for companies with fewer than 100 employees.
The crab pot trees were first created in 1999 by crab pot maker Nicky Harvey, quickly became a Carteret County tradition during the season and have since spread to many coastal locations across the United States. They come in a wide variety of sizes and are easy to assemble and store.
The Shibumi Shade, created in 2016 and first deployed on the beach in Emerald Isle, did not make the final round.
Other finalists in the small business category are SOLOCART, a single-rider golf cart made in Holly Springs; George’s BBQ Sauce, made in Nashville; The beachBUB All-In-One Umbrella System, made in Greensboro; and Artisan Leaf Tables and Bartops, made in Wilson.
Winners in the contest will receive a variety of prizes, including:
- The "Coolest Thing Made in NC" trophy.
- The official “Coolest Thing Made in NC” winner badge to be placed on company website.
- Recognition and profile on "Coolest Thing Made in NC website.
- Coordinated media outreach promoting the winner.
- An exclusive “Behind the Business” profile sent to thousands of NC Chamber readers.
- Recognition in Business North Carolina magazine.
- An exclusive profile in the NC Manufacturing Extension Partnership’s newsletter.
- An invitation to participate in the NC Chamber’s podcast series.
- An invitation to participate in the NC Manufacturing Extension Partnership’s Podcast, “Clocking In.”
- An invitation to participate in Business North Carolina’s podcast.
- An exclusive meeting with the NC Chamber president and CEO to discuss business priorities.
