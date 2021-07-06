NEWPORT — Tropical Storm Elsa may weaken to a depression by the time it gets to North Carolina and Carteret County, according to meteorologists.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory for Elsa at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the latest available. According to the advisory, Elsa is about 65 miles west of Key West, Fla. and about 215 miles south of Tampa, Fla. It has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving north-northwest at 10 mph. It’s minimum central barometric pressure is 29.74 inches.
The NHC forecasts Elsa will make landfall early Wednesday along the north Florida Gulf coast then move across the southeastern U.S. through Thursday. Elsa is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression early Thursday, then pass over eastern and central North Carolina later the same day. Elsa is forecast to strengthen again to a tropical storm by 8 p.m. Thursday over northeastern North Carolina.
Local meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office are still expecting some effects from Elsa to reach Carteret County. The NWS office issued a briefing at 6 a.m. Tuesday, saying eastern North Carolina may experience some effects Thursday into Thursday evening.
“Heavy rain with localized flash flooding is possible,” the weather service said, “with up to several inches of rain in heavier downpours. Isolated severe thunderstorms, including a few tornadoes, are possible. Gusty winds up to tropical storm strength may occur. Also, high surf and dangerous rip currents will be a threat.”
The NWS advises Carteret County residents and visitors to pay close attention to the forecast over the coming days. They’re advised to make sure they’re receiving information from reputable sources, such as the NWS, state and local government officials and local broadcast media.
The NWS offers advice and guidelines on preparing for severe tropical weather on the website www.weather.gov/mhx/hurricaneprep.
The NHC issues advisories and other information on tropical weather conditions at its website www.nhc.noaa.gov.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website www.weather.gov/mhx/
