CEDAR POINT — It’s official: CedarFest is returning after a couple years absence, and the town is accepting applications for vendor spots for the popular event in Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park.
Unlike past iterations, CedarFest won’t be a summer event. It’s been switched to fall on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., an hour longer than usual. In the past, it had been brutally hot, and it was plagued by thunderstorms a couple of times, cutting the festival short.
During the last two years, when COVID-19 limited large gatherings, town officials talked about the event’s timing and decided fall would be better. At first, the board planned to have it on Halloween, Oct. 29 but changed to Oct. 15 so as not to cause problems for parents and trick-or-treaters.
CedarFest is a celebration of crafts, food and music and small-town life in western Carteret County. It usually draws 6,000 to 10,000 people.
The festival features dozens of craft and food vendors, fun activities for children and live music by local bands. Many town residents, as well as town staff, volunteer at the festival, and visitors often see old friends they have seen for a long time.
The town received state grant money to help purchase of the 56 acres of land for the natural area park on White Oak River and Boathouse Creek, and because of a conservation easement, can only hold two events per year there. Events and structures are also limited to a small part of the park.
Ample parking is onsite.
Those interested in being a vendor should go to https://www.cognitoforms.com/.../CedarFestVendorApplication
