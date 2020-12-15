BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will meet in an emergency session at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive in Beaufort to consider possible changes to the school calendar.
The News-Times requested additional information about the nature of the possible calendar changes.
There will be limited seating to follow coronavirus protocol. The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube-Carteret County Public Schools.
