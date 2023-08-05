MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College (CCC) Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Aug. 9 in the Hospitality & Culinary Arts Center on the college campus.
Agenda items include a check presentation by Beaufort Wine & Food, 2023-24 board committee assignments, 2023-24 nominations committee members election, paid parental leave, student success metrics and reports by CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini and administrative staff.
