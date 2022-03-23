St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal
St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Salter Path will hold two free events Friday.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the church will officially dedicate and rename its art gallery as the Bradford Gallery at St. Francis by the Sea. This name change honors Tim Bradford, who created the art gallery for the church in 2008, and has served as its curator since the installation.
Since its inception, the gallery has hosted over 150 art exhibitions of local artists. The evening will begin with a short litany of dedication honoring Mr. Bradford and will showcase artwork that he painted and created that is currently hanging in the gallery. A wine and cheese social will follow the short dedication service.
Following the art gallery dedication, everyone will be invited upstairs for a piano concert by Dayton Vesper at 7 p.m. Mr. Vesper will perform the works of Brahms, Schumann, Grieg, Liszt and Chopin on the church Steinway piano. He has been an active piano solo recitalist in the coastal Carolinas for many years and is a product of the Carteret County public school system. He received a Bachelor of Music degree from East Carolina University in piano performance and pedagogy.
Smyrna PHC
Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church will hold a yard sale and bake sale beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday. A lunch sale, including she-crab soup with cornbread, will begin at 11 a.m. Meals can be eaten in or taken out. Preorders will be available by calling 252-729-7729 on the day of the event.
The yard sale will benefit local mission community outreach projects. The bake sale will benefit the church’s youth department for local and area ministries. The luncheon, provided by the church’s women’s ministries, will go to local ministries and community outreach projects.
The women’s ministry is preparing to sell chocolate eggs. Eggs can be preordered or purchased on Saturday or by calling ahead. Chocolate eggs come in two sizes, one large egg or a multi-pack of four smaller eggs. One flavor or variety packs are available. The flavors include coconut, peanut butter, caramel or caramel with pecans. The large eggs are $6 and the multi-pack is $7. To preorder, call 252-723-5470 by Sunday, April 10.
Poetry reading for people of Ukraine
Poets Paloma Capanna and Larry Jaffe will join with eastern North Carolina poets for a special poetry reading with open mic in solidarity for the people of Ukraine at 7 p.m. Thursday at First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort. Ms. Capanna and Mr. Jaffe credit their friendship with Odessa, Ukraine-born poet Ilya Kaminsky for introducing them to the beauty of the language and poetry of Ukraine.
The event will be free, but a free-will offering will be taken for Doctors Without Borders, which has personnel assisting with the Ukrainian crisis. To join the reading, contact Ms. Paloma at 252-838-1976 or email pcapanna@yahoo.com.
Godspell production
The Elysian Players will present multiple performances of the musical Godspell Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 10, at South Banks Community Church in Morehead City. Performances will be: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1, and April 8; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 2 and April 9; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3, and April 10.
For ticket information, go to elysianplayers.org.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will host a “Celebration of our Military” 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9. There will be door prizes, barbecue cooked on site and axe throwing.
The guest speaker will be Maj. Jeff Struecker, a Black Hawk Down veteran. The event is open to the public, free to military and veterans. The cost for civilians is $20. Call 252-725-1454 for registration and information.
The Parkview Praise Team will present a “Night of Worship” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15. The service will be a time of music and a message to remember the death, burial and resurrection of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
The church continues to sponsor the children’s program AWANA BRITE on Sunday evenings from 4:30-6:15 p.m. It is open to all children ages 4 through fifth grade. The youth department meets each Sunday from 4:30-6:15 p.m. with an AWANA Bible curriculum.
First UMC
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City will hold an Easter egg hunt with a cookout and concert at Camp Albemarle at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9. The church will offer a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 14. The church will hold a Service of Tenebrae at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, in the sanctuary. The church will also offer a floral cross in the courtyard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 15.
Services on Easter Sunday, April 17, will include a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. in the courtyard, worship services at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and a contemporary worship service at 9:45 a.m. in The Rise Fellowship Hall.
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea will offer special services for the Easter season. The church will hold a Good Friday service with silent prayer and community 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 15.
Easter services on Sunday, April 17, will include a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. on the church grounds. A breakfast, in the courtyard fellowship hall, will follow the service. The regular worship service will begin at 10 a.m.
Newport Baptist
Newport Baptist Church will host a community Easter egg hunt and free hot dog lunch 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16, at the Newport Community Park. Children up to 12 years old are welcome.
The church will host an Easter sunrise service and breakfast beginning at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at the church. The traditional worship service will begin at 11 a.m.
