EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle officials announced this week that long planned improvements to Sound Drive will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, May 23-24.
Work will be:
- Between Deer Trail and Bay Tree Lane, a distance of 272 feet.
- Between 8607-8611, 94 feet.
- From 7311 to Tern Terrace, 188 feet.
- Between 7209-7213, 130 feet.
During this time, there may be temporary closures, lane restrictions, or detours in place as crews work.
Officials said the schedule could change because of weather or other unforeseen circumstances and urged travelers to plan accordingly and follow any signage or instructions provided by the construction crew or traffic control personnel.
Commissioners awarded the contract in February to Onslow Paving and Grading of Jacksonville for $157,546.65. The price also included the restriping of Coast Guard Road and resurfacing that road between the electrical substation and the entrance to Emerald Isle Woods park, a distance of 1,942 feet.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
