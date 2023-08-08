MOREHEAD CITY — The Salvation Army of Carteret County and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina will give away 100 food boxes to qualified senior citizens from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at The Salvation Army center at 2800 Bridges Street in Morehead City.
Food boxes through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) will be given to the first 100 qualified applicants who sign up and meet the following criteria:
Be 60 years of age or older.
Have an ID with date of birth or a Medicare card.
Reside in the county where the food is being distributed.
Have a gross income at or below listed guidelines.
The CSFP is a federally funded program operated through the NC Department of Agriculture and the US Department of Agriculture. The purpose of the program is to provide nutritious food to seniors who are able to cook for themselves if they qualify to participate.
The food boxes typically include 30 pounds of uncooked shelf-stable food. Foods include a block of cheese, two milks (liquid or dry), eight cans of vegetables, two cereals, one bottle of juice, three meatless proteins, two proteins, two grains and three cans of fruit.
The 2023 CSFP income criteria are:
One household member: $1,580 monthly gross income.
Two household members: $2,137 monthly gross income.
Three household members: $2,694 monthly gross income.
Four household members: $3,250 monthly gross income.
Five or more household members: Add $557 per additional household member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.