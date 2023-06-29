Several county students were recognized for excellence at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships, held June 21-22 in Atlanta.
More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.
Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who met a threshold contest score. The Skill Point Certificate represents workplace readiness in an occupational specialty area and students can add the certificate to their employment portfolio as an indicator of proficiency.
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 110 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.
Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material.
More than 1,200 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year. All SkillsUSA Championships competitors were honored on June 23 at the SkillsUSA Awards Session at State Farm Arena.
The following students are Skill Point Certificate recipients from the Carteret County area:
Shawndale Coffey, from Havelock and a student at Carteret Community College: Awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Culinary Arts.
Alejandra Monge, from Morehead City and a student at West Carteret High School: Awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Principles of Engineering-Technology.
Gage Boggs, from Morehead City and a student at Carteret Community College: Awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Job Skill Demonstration Open.
Team G (consisting of Keira Duncan, Vinh Le, Isabelle Hall), from West Carteret High School: Awarded the High School Gold medal in Career Pathways - Health Services.
The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America's skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.
