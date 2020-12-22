'Christmas Star' gazing

What is being called the “Christmas Star” is seen Monday evening from Broad Creek. The celestial event is a convergence of Jupiter and Saturn. On Monday, the two planets were closest, but the event will still be visible about an hour after sunset Tuesday and Wednesday. According to NASA, it’s been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night. (Cheryl Burke photo)

