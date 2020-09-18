OCRACOKE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is tentatively scheduled to begin a dredging effort in the Bigfoot Slough area of Pamlico Sound next week, after inclement weather caused by the remnants of Hurricane Sally clears the region.
Once the dredging effort is complete, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division will be able to resume its full schedule between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke.
In the meantime, the ferry system is temporarily reducing service on Pamlico Sound due to a mechanical issue and ongoing shoaling concerns.
The temporary schedule, beginning Friday, is as follows:
- Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 10:30 a.m.
- Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m.
- Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 4:30 p.m.
- Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 1:30 p.m.
Reservation-holders whose trips are affected by the change will be notified by email or phone.
The dredging effort is expected to last about one week, depending on weather and marine conditions.
