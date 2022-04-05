MOREHEAD CITY — With continued reports of war crimes during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one Morehead City woman, at the age of 93, decided she had to do something to help the thousands of refugees fleeing their country.
Janet Eschelman, who will be 94 years old in May, is organizing a yard sale to raise funds for The Salvation Army, which is assisting Ukrainian refugees.
The yard sale will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 6 and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the old Kmart building in Morehead City.
Despite her age, Ms. Eschelman, who used to organize large yard sales for Habitat for Humanity, said she felt the need to help Ukraine.
“When I watched the news and all of the Ukrainian people suffering, my heart broke,” she said Tuesday. “I would cry or get teary-eyed. Something inside me said I had to do this. I had to do something.”
Ms. Eschelman and volunteers are collecting items for the yard sale at the building 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and 3 to 5 p.m. on Sundays up until the event. Items being accepted include furniture, books, china, toys, holiday decorations and cash. No clothing will be accepted.
Proceeds from the yard sale will be donated to Salvation Army units that are helping refugees in Ukraine and surrounding nations, according to Ms. Eschelman.
“Jane Capps with our local Salvation Army is helping me, and she assured me the funds would get to the right units,” Ms. Eschelman said.
She added that volunteers are needed to assist in a variety of ways to make the yard sale a success.
“I especially need volunteers who can be here on the days people drop off items for the yard sale,” she said.
Volunteers are also needed to help promote the event, sort and arrange donations, as well as price them. People with trucks are welcome to help pick up items that donors can’t transport.
Those interested in assisting Ms. Eschelman with the yard sale for Ukraine can call her at 252-240-1704.
