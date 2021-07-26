Active, total cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY — Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County went up by 26 over the weekend, and active cases increased by 11 over the same period.
The new cases the Carteret County Health Department reported Monday afternoon bring the county’s overall total to 5,360 confirmed since March 2020, of which 49 are considered active. The number of recovered cases stands at 5,252, and deaths remain at 59.
Meanwhile, officials reported six COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care Monday. That figure is unchanged from Friday, but doubled from the week prior, July 19, when three such hospitalizations were reported.
Though not quite at the peak levels seen last winter, all of the main three metrics the health department includes its tri-weekly COVID updates are higher than they were earlier in the summer. Health officials say it is due, in part due to the spread of the more contagious delta variant, and they encourage all those 12 years and older who are still unvaccinated to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
To do so through the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2, or go to myspot.nc.gov.
