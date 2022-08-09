CARTERET COUNTY – The History Museum of Carteret County is celebrating its 50th year. In addition to the exhibits, the museum has a research library, available for public use.
Volunteers Dee Lewis and Mary Lou Kay detailed the library’s vast collection of over 10,000 books, publications and photographic and image portfolios, as well as personal memorabilia of Carteret County residents.
The library has historical documents, some from as far back as the 1600s, that document the history of the people and events that shaped the history of Carteret County. This includes a collection of books and records from the Civil War, as well as legal records by county.
The documents include records of historic houses, buildings and people, such as those buried in the Old Burying Ground on Ann Street in Beaufort. One such record describes a “British officer; died aboard a ship in the Beaufort harbor and was buried standing up in ‘rebel’s ground’.”
Lewis specializes in genealogy and has helped many visitors to the museum research their family history, as well as researching his own. He described learning about his own family history in the area, including a family member who owned a large portion of land with a hotel near where Fort Macon is located now. He also learned about an ancestor who was one of Blackbeard’s crewmembers.
He spoke about the feeling of standing where his ancestors stood, such as at Fort Macon where he learned a family member had been stationed. Lewis encourages others to explore their ancestors’ history.
“It will change you,” he said.
Kay described the records kept on families in Carteret County: “Many of them are handwritten in pencil.” The records are organized by last name. “We even have some books written on the history of specific families written by someone in the family.”
The library also has memorabilia from past residents of Carteret County, such as pieces of the Hindenburg that one man sent to his wife in Beaufort.
The research library is open to everyone, and its use is included in the $3 admission to the museum. It is a great resource for those doing school projects, seeking to learn about the history of the area or researching ancestry.
The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
